Solicitor’s office: North Myrtle Beach rental home has reputation for violence, drug sales

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is hoping to shut down a rental home that it calls a nuisance.
A petition was filed on Tuesday calling a home at 503 38th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach a public nuisance.
The petition is filed against Joe Rideoutte Jr., who is the owner of the property and has been renting rooms since 2018, according to the petition.
The solicitor’s office said the home has a reputation for violence, drugs and repeated disturbances.
The petition states that the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety has received calls for service for assault and disorderly conduct and several members of the community have reported nuisance activity at the rental home.
“In September of 2019, NMB used a confidential informant to make multiple purchases of methamphetamine from residents for the Rental Property,” court documents state.
The solicitor’s office said that it has served Rideoutte with a public nuisance notice but continues to operate the rental home.
In the petition, the solicitor’s office is asking for a temporary injunction to close the rental property until the matter can be heard in court.
It also asks that if the judge rules in favor of the solicitor’s office, then the rental property will be closed for one year.
According to the petition, this is the third nuisance action against Rideoutte related to his operation of a boarding house. The previous two actions involved a home in Myrtle Beach, referred to as the Yellow House. In those actions, the court closed the property.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.