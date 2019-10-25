Solicitor’s office deems North Myrtle Beach home a public nuisance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is hoping to shut down a rental home that it calls a nuisance.
A petition was filed on Tuesday, calling a home at 503 38th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach a public nuisance.
The petition is against Joe Rideoutte Jr., who is the owner of the property and has been renting rooms since 2018, according to the petition.
Nearby neighbors told WMBF News it’s a nice neighborhood with good neighbors. One said Rideoutte has improved the home since he purchased it but there is still a lot of garbage.
The petition showed neighbors called several times to report nuisance-like behavior.
The neighbor WMBF talked to said too many people in the home is one of the problems. And while this neighbor said he didn’t complain, he understands why others did.
“A lot of them don’t feel very safe,” he said.
According to the petition, this is the third nuisance action against Rideoutte related to his operation of a boarding house. The previous two actions involved a home in Myrtle Beach, referred to as the “Yellow House.” In those actions, the court closed the property.
But Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said complaints alone are not enough.
“It’s not enough for us to say it either, we’ve got to be able to back it up and we gotta be able to go into the courtroom with the defendant and defense attorney and prove what we’re saying,” Richardson said.
Court documents show in September of this year, the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety used a confidential informant to make multiple purchases of methamphetamine from residents in the rental property.
The neighbor we spoke with also said ever since the notice was given, people are living in the bushes behind his home.
Richardson said the public nuisance notice doesn’t force residents of the home to leave, but if the court agrees it’s a nuisance, a temporary injunction will fully close the home for up to a year.
A man who rented from the home said the owner made them all leave an hour after it was served and now he’s homeless.
And as for the neighbor we spoke with, he said leaving them homeless isn’t the answer.
“I’d rather have them somewhere I know where they’re at than sleeping in the bushes and that’s what they’re doing, they’re sleeping everywhere they can,” he said.
WMBF News asked Rideoutte for a comment but he didn’t want to say anything.
