Science with Sean: Ice Volcanoes
Watch the vinegar start bubbling on contact with the baking soda volcano (Source: WMBF Science)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When you think of volcanoes, you probably think of hot, molten lava. This week we are going on the opposite end of the temperature spectrum, initiating a volcanic reaction out of ice. With Frozen 2 in theaters soon, let's get your favorite Elsa or Olaf ready for some icy science fun!

Here's a breakdown of the simple ingredients you'll need!

Baking Soda, Vinegar, Pie Tin, and Food Coloring
Baking Soda

Vinegar

Pie Tins

Food Coloring (Optional)

Let's get started

Step 1 is to put a couple tablespoons of baking soda into the pie tin. The amount depends on the size of pie tin you use, so use a couple more spoonfuls if you have a full pie tin.

Step 2: Fill the rest of the pie tin with very warm water and mix well. You can also mix in your favorite food coloring now too.

Stir and then set in the freezer until completely solid
Step 3: Put the pie tin in the freezer. I let mine set overnight.

Step 4: Make sure your volcano is fully frozen and pop it out of the pie tin. Give it a few minutes to start to thaw.

Once you pull it out of the freezer, let it thaw a couple minutes and pop it out.
Step 5: Start squirting vinegar on your ice volcano and watch the reaction!

Watch the "lava" start fizzing
What's happening is the baking soda, a base, is reacting with vinegar, an acid. The reaction is making carbon dioxide, which is the bubbles you see forming.

Save your Halloween candy for next week’s experiment

