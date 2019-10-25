Science with Sean: Ice Volcanoes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When you think of volcanoes, you probably think of hot, molten lava. This week we are going on the opposite end of the temperature spectrum, initiating a volcanic reaction out of ice. With Frozen 2 in theaters soon, let's get your favorite Elsa or Olaf ready for some icy science fun!
Here's a breakdown of the simple ingredients you'll need!
Baking Soda
Vinegar
Pie Tins
Food Coloring (Optional)
Let's get started
Step 1 is to put a couple tablespoons of baking soda into the pie tin. The amount depends on the size of pie tin you use, so use a couple more spoonfuls if you have a full pie tin.
Step 2: Fill the rest of the pie tin with very warm water and mix well. You can also mix in your favorite food coloring now too.
Step 3: Put the pie tin in the freezer. I let mine set overnight.
Step 4: Make sure your volcano is fully frozen and pop it out of the pie tin. Give it a few minutes to start to thaw.
Step 5: Start squirting vinegar on your ice volcano and watch the reaction!
What's happening is the baking soda, a base, is reacting with vinegar, an acid. The reaction is making carbon dioxide, which is the bubbles you see forming.
