Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors discover food stored on the floor, other food encased in ice

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control uncovered some unsanitary conditions at a couple of Horry County restaurants.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with New China Buffet doing business as Lucky Cho at 1700 Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.
Inspectors found boxes of food stored on the floor inside the walk-in freezer. Those inspectors said gaskets were torn on the make top and on the loboy across from the wok.
The inline back-flow prevention device was not provided on the water supply under the three-compartment sink, according to the DHEC report.
Inspectors gave New China Buffet an 89 out of 100.
Next up is Hardees at 402 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found cases of frozen food in the walk-in freezer encased in ice from a leaking compressor. That food was thrown out during the inspection.
The walk-in freezer was observed with ice beads on the ceiling that were dripping onto the floor, the DHEC report states.
Inspectors said the three-compartment sink sprayer was leaking.
They also said broken floor tiles were found at the back door and some areas had standing water.
There was no detergent in the dispenser container at the dish machine, according to the DHEC report.
Inspectors found wet mops leaning against the walls, not hung up to dry and ceiling vents had mildew and build-up.
Health inspectors said walls in the prep area had mildew and grease build-up was observed on the floor under and behind equipment.
They said there was splatter along the walls by the hand sink. Flour residue was also found along the walls, wall outlets, outside of equipment and along the edges of the floor, according to the inspection report.
Inspectors gave Hardees a 90 out of 100.
A perfect score triple play this week.
The impeccable honors go to Starbucks Coffee at 7200 Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, Subway at 3815 Broad Street in Loris and Tanya’s Country Cafe at 4620 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach.
Congratulations to all three of you.
