Remains believed to be those of N.C. woman missing since 2004 found, one charged

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - Hours after human remains were found in a shallow grave behind a Spring Hope home on Thursday, Nash County authorities charged a woman in the case.
According to WRAL, Kimberly Hancock, 49, was charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bond in the Nash County jail. She was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Friday morning.
Sheriff Keith Stone said a detailed tip about the location of a body was recently emailed to the Fighting Crime website, and the information was forwarded to his investigators. They were able to obtain a search warrant on Thursday and found the remains behind 1402 Wiley Road.
“Remains have been found consistent with the description of the wrapping and how the body was buried,” Stone said.
"To me, it is shocking. I'm still in shock from it," said Teresa Hamby, who lives nearby. "I had no idea what exactly was going on."
Stone said an autopsy needs to be done to identify the remains and a cause of death, but he said there was "a strong possibility" the remains belong to Deborah Elaine Deans, who went missing in Spring Hope in January 2004.
Deans, who was 29 at the time, was last seen in the Wiley Road area.
The charge against Hancock lists Deans as the victim. Click here for the complete story from WRAL.
Copyright 2019 WRAL. All rights reserved.