MBFD helping overdose victims through new COPE program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the midst of an ongoing nationwide opioid epidemic, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department is seeing an increase in the need for the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.
MBFD officials said following up with someone after an overdose can help make a life-changing difference. That’s exactly what their new program aims to do.
It’s part of a statewide initiative the department launched about a month ago called Community Outreach Paramedic Education. Officials said it was created in the hope of helping take those who may be struggling to the next step on the road to recovery.
It allows first responders to follow up with a person after they've given them Narcan. Through the program, specifically-trained first responders can visit a person in the days following an overdose to offer support and treatment options.
The department compiles a list of individuals treated with Narcan so they can make home visits. It’s then up to the individual to either accept treatment or refuse it.
Paramedics are joined by a Myrtle Beach police officer and a mental health counselor from New Directions, who all work hand-in-hand to put users on the path to recovery. Their goal is to increase access to preventative care and stop repeat overdoses.
In 2018, first responders with the MBFD administered 191 doses of Narcan. So far this year, that number is up to 221 doses.
With the increase in Narcan use, first responders said this program is vital for the community. While officials say this can’t completely solve the opioid epidemic, it can be a vital component for recovery.
“So it’s not always just the people that we go to the emergency; sometimes it’s those that know them and they’re also going through that same struggle,” said MBFD Lt. Jonathan Evans.
Evans said out of the 11 people they’ve helped so far through the program, only eight were actually on their list. Three of them reached out to emergency responders while they were helping someone else because they wanted the help too.
In just its first month, MBFD officials said they’ve had about a 56 percent success rate when it comes to helping people get back on the right track through the program. They hope to see that number grow in the future.
