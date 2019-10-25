Lumberton police ask for help identifying bicyclist near homicide scene

By WMBF News Staff | October 25, 2019 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 3:02 PM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police hope a bicyclist can help them in a homicide investigation.

Early Thursday morning, officers found Stelton McMillan lying in the 1200 block of Wren Street near Seneca Street.

An autopsy determined that McMillan died of a gunshot wound.

Lumberton police obtained a piece of video that shows a person riding a bicycle, and they believe that person was in the area around the time that McMillian was killed.

The video was taken from a business on Seneca Street early Thursday morning, pointing toward East 15th Street.

Officers would like to speak to the bicyclist.

If anyone can identify the bicyclist or may have information that can help the homicide investigation, they’re asked to call the Lumberton Police Department and speak with investigators David Williford and Yvette Pitts at 910-671-3845.

