Judge sentences Myrtle Beach man to 10 years in prison for burglary

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who was scheduled to go to trial next month on a burglary charge will instead go straight to prison.
David Markley, 56, of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree burglary.
Judge Deadra L. Jefferson sentenced him to serve 10 years in prison.
The charge Markley pleaded guilty to happened in June 2018 in Myrtle Beach, but the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said he had other pending burglary charges that were resolved with the plea.
“Through this plea, we were able to resolve cases going back to November 2016,” said Catherine Owens, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “We appreciate the dedication by Myrtle Beach police specifically Detectives Eddy and Morrell.”
Owens also said the victim’s attended Friday’s hearing and were glad for closure in their case.
