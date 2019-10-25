Graham introduces Senate resolution condemning process of impeachment inquiry in House

(WIS) - Sen. Lindsey Graham announced a resolution condemning the handling of the impeachment inquiry by House Democrats during a news conference Thursday.
The resolution calls for House leadership to hold a formal vote to launch the impeachment inquiry before continuing with their investigation. Too much of the process is going on behind closed doors, Graham argued.
During Thursday’s news conference, Graham (R-SC) claimed Democrats are “selectively leaking” information from the inquiry. He said that is “dangerous and unfair.”
He said the House should “change course” while they can.
“I’m not telling you what (Trump) did or didn’t do," Graham said. "But I’m telling you what they’re doing in the House is dangerous for the country.”
To make his point, Graham outlined the process he participated in during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. Graham said Clinton was given a chance to defend himself that President Donald Trump is not getting.
Graham said what the House is doing is “void of basic due process" and could set a bad precedent for future impeachment inquiries.
“If you open up one of these things in the future against a Democrat and we selectively leak things and we shut out the Democratic president from having a chance to participate, please use my words against us," Graham said.
Graham pointed out the House voted to start an impeachment inquiry during the Clinton era. While that did happen, the Constitution does not require that vote.
“We’re not telling the House, ‘You can’t impeach the president,’" Graham said. "What we’re telling the House -- 41 of us -- is that there’s a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it.”
When talking about the current closed-door proceedings, journalists asked Graham about the 47 Republican members of the House who are allowed in because they are on the committee conducting the interviews.
“(They’re) as upset as I am,” Graham said. “What’s missing here is the House authorizing this inquiry. What’s missing here is the 47 Republicans you talked about that are participating feel like it’s not a fair process. They can’t participate in a way that’s meaningful.”
Graham sponsored the resolution along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). He said the resolution is cosponsored by 40 other Republicans in the Senate, and that number is growing.
Numerous Republicans in the Senate took to Twitter on Thursday to show their support.
