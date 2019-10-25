FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Olga and Pablo form

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Olga has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico and Tropical Storm Pablo in the far eastern Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Olga
Olga currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The movement is off to the northeast at 18 mph and this movement is expected to continue into the weekend.
On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone should move over the northern Gulf coast of Louisiana tonight or Saturday morning. TOlga is then expected to merge with a cold front, but could still produce gale-force winds before the center reaches the Gulf coast.
Tropical Depression 17 will not bring any impacts to the Carolinas.
Tropical Storm Pablo
Tropical Storm Pablo has formed about 2600 miles to the east of Myrtle Beach, near the Azores. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph and the storm is expected to maintain tropical storm strength through the weekend. This storm poses no threat to the Carolinas.
