FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 17 forms in Gulf of Mexico

On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone should move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and then move over the northern Gulf coast of Louisiana tonight or Saturday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected today, and the depression could become Tropical Storm Olga this afternoon. The depression is then expected to merge with a cold front, but could still produce gale-force winds before the center reaches the Gulf coast.