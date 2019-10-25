FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 17 forms in Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 17 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and may briefly become Tropical Storm Olga later today.
Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 94.4 West in the north central Gulf of Mexico. The depression is moving toward the north near 16 mph. A motion toward the north-northeast at a faster forward speed is expected this afternoon through Sunday.
On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone should move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and then move over the northern Gulf coast of Louisiana tonight or Saturday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected today, and the depression could become Tropical Storm Olga this afternoon. The depression is then expected to merge with a cold front, but could still produce gale-force winds before the center reaches the Gulf coast.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the depression this afternoon.
Tropical Depression 17 will not bring any impacts to the Carolinas.
