FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will bring a stretch of unsettled weather starting this weekend.
Saturday will be the best day for outdoor plans this weekend as most of the area remains dry. Temperatures will turn warmer as we climb into the upper 70s through the afternoon. The clouds will increase through the day but the chance of showers will hold off until after sunset.
The cold front approached the area Sunday, helping boost the rain chances. Expect to see some scattered showers and storms around, especially during the second part of the day. Temperatures continue to climb with some spots hitting 80° by the afternoon.
Rain chances will take a brief dip Monday before more rain arrives Tuesday. Rain totals could hit 2″ to 3″ through Wednesday night.
