Fire damages home in Conway area

Fire damages home in Conway area
Crews were called to a house fire Friday morning off Pauley Swamp Road in Conway. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Brad Dickerson | October 25, 2019 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 12:48 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported in a house fire that broke out Friday morning Pauley Swamp Road in the Conway area.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey, crews were dispatched to a home in the 5700 block of Pauley Swamp Road just before 11:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke pouring from the home. Flames were seen coming from the roof on the north-facing side, Casey said.

The fire was extinguished quickly and crews began ventilating the smoke around 12:10 p.m.

Crews are investigating what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.