Fire damages home in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported in a house fire that broke out Friday morning Pauley Swamp Road in the Conway area.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey, crews were dispatched to a home in the 5700 block of Pauley Swamp Road just before 11:30 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke pouring from the home. Flames were seen coming from the roof on the north-facing side, Casey said.
The fire was extinguished quickly and crews began ventilating the smoke around 12:10 p.m.
Crews are investigating what caused the blaze.
