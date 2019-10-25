Conway city leaders discuss possible changes to downtown for new city hall plans

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway city leaders have been working hard over the past few months to nail down plans for a new city hall to better serve their needs.
Recent discussions introduced some new ideas to the table, which go along with the city’s downtown revitalization project.
Some of those new ideas include the possibility of removing some buildings in downtown Conway and creating more green space.
The current Conway City Hall was built in the early 1800s to serve as a courthouse. It sits in the heart of downtown.
Despite its historic charm, city leaders say with a growing population and changing times, the building simply lacks functionality. They say having a centralized space for housing all the departments under one roof will make things more efficient for city staff and community members.
In June, city leaders took their first step toward bringing the idea to life by choosing an architecture firm. Now, they’re in talks about the vision for the space and drafting up design plans for the new building.
Recent discussions brought up the possibility of removing the Conway Chamber of Commerce’s Main Street building and offering space in the new building to work out of, assuming the two groups can reach an agreement.
City leaders said the planning building on Laurel Street and the city hall annex on Second Avenue could also be removed. While a location isn’t set in stone just yet, the new building would likely be downtown in the space near the existing city hall and the Main Street Memorial Bridge, making it one of the first things travelers see when coming into Conway.
“Well I think that this is something that the community can be excited about. I think it’s, one, going to be a more functional place for them if they have to do business with the city of Conway. But two, we want it to be an iconic landmark. When you come across the Conway bridge and you’re in downtown Conway, we want it to be something that our residents can be proud of,” said Taylor Newell, city spokesperson.
City leaders are also focused on the downtown redevelopment plan. Parking is always on the top of the mind, and city leaders are working to iron out those plans. Talks about possibly closing the road beside the memorial bridge that connects with Second Avenue is also on the table. This would allow for more green space, which is something the city has been working on incorporating more throughout the downtown area.
“We have Kingston Park area, we have little areas where people can gather. So we want to make sure whatever we do that we have some sort of place like that around city hall. It’s become kind of an iconic Conway thing for us so we want to make sure that we have a gathering place for people outdoors," said Newell.
Right now, plans for the new Conway City Hall are still in the preliminary stage, with no official timeline for construction. One thing is set in stone, the current city hall will stay put and remain a part of historic downtown. Some ideas city leaders have for the building range from cultural arts to a museum.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.