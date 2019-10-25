Coastal Carolina University installs new signs promoting vape-free campus

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Whether it’s a cigars, cigarettes or e-cigarettes, Coastal Carolina University is making sure people know that the campus is not only smoke-free but vape-free too.
They’ve promoted being a tobacco-free campus since 2014, and while that’s including e-cigarettes, they’re increasing their visuals due to the growing popularity of vaping.
It’s all in an effort to promote a safe, clean and healthy environment.
The Director of LiveWell at CCU said over the past year, they’ve noticed the national increase use of vaping. So they’ve decided to reprint their signs to make sure it’s known it’s not allowed on campus.
Some of the signs say, “Welcome, CCU is proud to be a tobacco/vape free campus.”
CCU student Rodney Gillespie said it’s good to have this message on campus.
“It’s a good message to have because you don’t want to encourage smoking but let’s be honest with a bunch of young kids around here, ya know, they are gonna do what they wanna do,” Gillespie said.
Amari Golden-Freeman, another student at Coastal Carolina, has personally been impacted by vaping and knew she had to stop.
“That’s not a call I would want my mom to get here saying oh your daughter’s in the hospital because there’s something going on with her lungs because she’s been vaping so I just decided to stop,” Golden-Freeman said.
Municipalities in Horry County also have rules and regulations for smoking and vaping.
In North Myrtle Beach, if you’re not allowed to smoke in a certain area, you’re also not allowed to vape.
For the city of Conway, smoking and vaping are prohibited in city-owned or occupied buildings, parks, tennis courts or the Riverwalk.
And their regulations also include being subject to a civil fine of $100 if broken.
But Conway city spokeswoman, Taylor Newell, said according to their police chief the city has a good history of compliance with smoking and vaping in public. They rarely get a call about vaping or smoking and if they do, it’s usually resolved quickly.
The town of Surfside Beach’s policy doesn’t include vaping but police said they aren’t aware of any problems to change the current policy.
