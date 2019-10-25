CCU one of the nation’s ‘Best College Buys’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is the only public institution in the state to be called a great value.
According to a press release, Institutional Research and Evaluation states CCU is one of its 100 Best College Buys.
The criteria includes having a freshman class with a high school grade point average or test scores higher than the national average, along with out-of-state costs being below the national average, the release stated.
CCU representatives said last year’s freshman class had an average GPA of 3.58 while the national average was 3.46.
