Brunswick County first grader creates impressive Edward Scissorhands costume

Brunswick County first grader creates impressive Edward Scissorhands costume
First Grader Alba Boslet, who has a deep love for both classic cinema and Halloween festivities, sports her fantastic, handmade costume. (Source: Sunset Beach Police Department)
October 25, 2019 at 6:54 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 7:56 PM

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) -Some girls want to dress up as princesses for Halloween, but one Brunswick County first grader has put her own spooky twist on the season.

Alba Boslet first decided she wanted to dress up as Edward Scissorhands after her mother introduced her to the film. Her parents, who are both Brunswick County EMTs, helped bring her idea to life.

Sunset Beach police Sergeant Cully stopped the little girl during a Halloween-themed photo shoot after her interesting choice of costume caught their eye.

The town’s police department posted a photo of the interaction on their Facebook page Friday night.

Last night, I stumbled upon a particularly spooky situation. First Grader Alba Boslet, who has a deep love for both...

Posted by Sunset Beach Police Department on Friday, October 25, 2019

“As the department’s resident bookworm and film nerd, I jumped at the chance to have my picture taken with Alba. If we are lucky, maybe she will make an appearance at our Trunk or Treat event next Wednesday, October 30,” Cully says.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.