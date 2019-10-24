WMBF Investigates: Examining the number of sexual assaults on campus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of college students are sexually assaulted across the United States each year.
Sexual assault is a notoriously underreported crime and the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) estimates among college students only 20 percent of female victims report to the police.
Universities are federally mandated to report campus crime statistics every year under the Clery Act, but these numbers only tell part of the story.
Coastal Carolina University student Anna was sexually assaulted in November 2016.
The university’s Clery Report that year reported 17 sexual assaults. Anna said her assault was not one of them.
“I looked at those numbers and I was like, well mine didn't happen on campus. Where's the real number of what happened to me?” Anna said.
The Clery Act only requires universities to count crimes that occur on property owned or controlled by the university. This means assaults that happen at off-campus housing or bars aren’t included.
“It can be really tricky to figure out where those lines are, which is another reason why the numbers aren't super accurate,” said Ever Hanna, the campus policy manager at End Rape on Campus, an advocacy organization for survivors. “If you're looking to get a sense of what exactly is happening in sexual violence on a campus, Clery is only one small slice of that.”
WMBF Investigates dug through 15 years of police reports to find out the numbers that don’t get reported and to track down a bigger picture of sexual assault on college campuses.
“I think that's one of the problems that we're still going to have to fight, is that these stories do still need a chance to be heard,” Anna said.
