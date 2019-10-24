Weekend Events: Rain chances expected for the second half of the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weekend is approaching and that means more events featured by our SC Weekend are gearing up for another fun-filled weekend. For a complete list of events in the Grand Strand or Pee Dee, click on either location or visit SCWeekend.com for all the information.
The first half of the weekend looks dry. That means great weather the final Florence After 5 and any other plans both Friday and Saturday night. Highs will reach the mid 70s on Friday before falling into the upper 60s to lower 70s by the evening hours. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold and WMBF News Today Anchor Audrey Biesk will be out in Florence for the fun Friday night. Be sure to stop by and say hello!
On Saturday, the Boofest! takes place at Barefoot Landing! There is a costume contest, fun for the entire family and plenty of candy! The event is from Noon to 4 PM Saturday and the rain chances look to hold off until late Saturday and into Sunday. Get out and enjoy the Halloween festivities.
Most weekend plans look okay for Saturday before the rain chances work into the forecast late Saturday and into Sunday. Even then, model data continues to push the timing back on this system. As of Thursday morning, your weekend forecast is above. Be sure to download that WMBF First Alert Weather App for the latest changes and information.
It’s also important to visit SCWeekend.com for all the events happening each week. Have a great week and eat plenty of candy in preparation for Halloween.
