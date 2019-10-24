Sheriff’s office: Fight over woman leads to murder charge in Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars after deputies said he shot and killed a 19-year-old in Johnsonville.
Austin Powell, 24, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Brandon Mouzon on Monday night.
Florence County sheriff’s deputies were called to the shooting on First Neck Road in Johnsonville.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the investigation revealed that an ongoing dispute between the two men over a woman led to the deadly shooting.
Powell was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday morning under no bond.
