SCDOT: Myrtle Beach intersection among most dangerous in the state

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An intersection in Myrtle Beach is considered among the most dangerous in the state and now the South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking to improve it.
According to transportation officials, U.S. 501 and Cannon Road in Myrtle Beach is one of 18 intersections that will be part of SCDOT’s $13 million improvement plan.
Of the 18 intersections on SCDOT’s improvement list, the U.S. 501/Cannon Road intersection comes in second for the total number of crashes, with 83 over the last five years.
It is also second for total fatal and injury crashes with 34, according to SCDOT statistics.
Some of the solutions SCDOT officials have suggested for these intersections are roundabouts, adding more signage, and traffic signals.
