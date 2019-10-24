SCDOT looks to improve dangerous Florence intersection

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One intersection in Florence is considered one of the most dangerous in the state.
The area of East National Cemetery Road that crosses Church Street and Barringer Street is one of 18 intersections that are part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s $13 million Intersection Safety Project.
Traffic Safety engineers based the criteria for the project’s intersections as having a higher fatal and injury rate than the statewide average.
There have been 71 crashes over the past five years at the Florence intersection. Twenty were either fatal or involved injury.
Marilyn Key and her husband operate the East Florence Mission Center on National Cemetery Road. She said she sees car accidents happen often.
“They’re bad accidents too," Key said. “The cars fly down Church Street and I know people are distracting with phones. I understand that, but the speeding is out of control.”
She said they’ve had to fix the fence around the center numerous times because of accidents.
“Thankfully the fence is here to protect the East Florence Mission kids from being hit by a speeding vehicle,” Key said.
Possible solutions include roundabouts, pavement markings and improving the intersection’s design.
The project is part of SCDOT’s 10-year plan that’s funded by the new gas tax.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.