S.C. port industry reveals $7.1 billion impact in Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has made a $7.1 billion economic impact in the Pee Dee, according to their 2019 Economic Impact Study from the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business.
The company discussed their findings to a group of Pee Dee business and community leaders Wednesday afternoon at the Florence Center.
S.C. Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome said the state impact from their facilities in Charleston, Georgetown, Greer and Dillon is $63.4 billion, which is a $10 billion increase from 2015.
“This is not just a port for Charleston, it's a port for the whole state," Newsome said.
There are over 25,000 port-related jobs in the Pee Dee. The wages and salaries of residents in the region total $1.4 billion.
Tony Clyburn, the Dillon County administrator, said that’s expected to increase with the help of the Dillon Inland Port.
“We have to take advantage of the opportunity to bring more industry in this region and a lot is going to be dealing with Dillon County itself and what can we do to make sure these industries feel welcome to come to Dillon County,” he said.
However, S.C. state Sen. Hugh Leatherman said making sure people are prepared for those future industries is just as important.
He said he’s traveled to China and Japan and the question they always ask is about education.
“The jobs today get more sophisticated every day, so it’s not a matter of picking up a wrench and doing a job,” Leatherman said.
