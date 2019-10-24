SC deputy hit by vehicle while directing traffic at elementary school crossing

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside an elementary school on Thursday morning.
Around 7:10 a.m., deputy Chelsea Cockrell was outside Lugoff elementary school when the crash happened. According to officials, the blue lights on her patrol car were on and she was wearing her bright yellow reflective jacket.
Authorities cited witnesses who estimated the speed of the vehicle at 40 mph in the school zone.
The driver did stop and admitted he was looking at his cellphone and not the road when he hit the deputy. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.
Cockrell was alert and talking before she was taken by ambulance to Columbia for treatment.
There is no word yet concerning charges against the driver.
