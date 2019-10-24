Santee Cooper warns customers of scammers calling, threatening to turn off power

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Santee Cooper said it has received many calls from customers who are concerned who have received calls from scammers.
The utility company said the callers are asking customers to pay their bill or have their power shut off. The calls are both automated and in-person. The company said some of the calls show up as Santee Cooper’s phone numbers on caller ID and others are being identified as unknown numbers.
Santee Cooper said it will never call customers and demand immediate payment over the phone. Also, if a customer is contacted by someone asking for payment after 5 p.m. on a weekday, during the weekend or on a holiday, it is not Santee Cooper making the call.
Customers who receive these calls should hang up and report it to Santee Cooper at 1-800-804-7424.
For more tips on making sure you don’t become a fraud victim, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.