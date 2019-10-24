Police make more arrests in Conway area hemp theft

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – More arrests have been made in connection to the theft of hemp from a field in the Conway area, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Moskov said Gregory Joseph Ashe, 20, of Gallivants Ferry, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, value $5,000 or more.
On Oct. 12, police responded to a field off Highway 65 and spoke to a hemp farmer, who said he had about 165 hemp plants stolen, according to a police report.
The hemp farmer said people have been trespassing on his property for the past few weeks and taking hemp plants out of the field, the report states.
Two others – Don Erick Stanley and another juvenile – have also been charged with trespassing, Moskov said.
Stanley, 20, remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Ashe was released Wednesday from JRLDC on $5,000 bond, online records show.
