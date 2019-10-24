Police make more arrests in Conway area hemp theft

Gregory Joseph Ashe (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | October 24, 2019 at 12:23 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 1:07 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – More arrests have been made in connection to the theft of hemp from a field in the Conway area, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

Moskov said Gregory Joseph Ashe, 20, of Gallivants Ferry, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, value $5,000 or more.

On Oct. 12, police responded to a field off Highway 65 and spoke to a hemp farmer, who said he had about 165 hemp plants stolen, according to a police report.

The hemp farmer said people have been trespassing on his property for the past few weeks and taking hemp plants out of the field, the report states.

Previously, a 17-year-old was arrested in the connection to the case.

Two others – Don Erick Stanley and another juvenile – have also been charged with trespassing, Moskov said.

Don Erick Stanley
Don Erick Stanley (Source: JRLDC)

Stanley, 20, remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Ashe was released Wednesday from JRLDC on $5,000 bond, online records show.

