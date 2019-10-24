North Myrtle Beach celebrates those who helped save Ingram Dunes

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of North Myrtle Beach hosted a celebration Thursday to thank those who contributed to the purchase of Ingram Dunes.
That event was held on the land, which will become a city park, located at 915 Hillside Drive South.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council, the board of directors of the South Carolina Conservation Bank, and Charles Ingram's family were among those in attendance.
"Everyone, from the largest donor to the smallest, is responsible for our being here today. However, there are those without whose involvement we would not be here today,” North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said in her remarks.
Earlier this year, North Myrtle Beach city leaders entered into an agreement to save a majority of the Ingram Dunes.
The city and Hillside Development, LLC, signed a contract in May for the purchase and sale of 7.24 acres of the 9.35-acre site popularly known as Ingram Dunes.
That purchase price was $2.5 million, based on an appraisal ordered by the landowner.
The family of Charles Ingram contributed $1.4 million to the purchase, while the city of North Myrtle Beach - using its $500,000 contribution, a $500,000 grant from the S.C. Conservation Bank, and donations from members of the public - paid the remaining $1.1 million.
Prior to the purchase agreement, community members spent months rallying support to save the highest relic dunes in South Carolina.
