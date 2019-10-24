Myrtle Beach pastry chef to whip up sweet treats on national baking show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach pastry chef will be using his talents to try to bring home some “dough.”
Geoffrey Blount will be competing on the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship. Blount is one of 10 bakes who will compete for a chance to win $25,000.
Blount is a baking and pastry arts instructor at the International Culinary Institute in Myrtle Beach.
“He’s French trained, but southern at heart and wants to show his three kids you can accomplish anything with hard work,” his bio states on the Food Network site.
In 2018, Blount was named Chef of the Year by the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association for not only his work but for his service to the community.
During Hurricane Florence, Blount prepared and delivered 15,000 meals over the course of 18 days to victims of the storm and to first responders, according to the MBAHA.
You can watch Blount and the rest of the bakers starting Monday, Nov. 4 on the Food Network.
