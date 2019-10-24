Man found dead in Lumberton; police suspect foul play

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Lumberton.
At around 3:12 a.m., officers found a deceased male lying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Wren Street near Seneca Street, according to a news release from Lumberton police.
Police say evidence at the scene suggests foul play.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Lumberton police with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. David Williford or Yvette Pitts with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
