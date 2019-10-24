Longtime Cherry Grove Pier owner, Margaret Prince, dies at 93

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman who gave much her life to the Cherry Grove Pier and the surrounding community has died.
Margaret Suggs Prince died on Tuesday at the age of 93 years old after years of declining health, according to the Cherry Grove Pier Facebook page.
Margaret, along with her late husband E.W. Prince, owned and operated the Cherry Grove Pier for over 50 years.
Margaret was a Loris native. She graduated from Loris High School as co-valedictorian and married E.W., her high school sweetheart, in August 1948, according to her obituary.
She helped her husband manage a number of family businesses which included the Gurley Trading Company, Cherry Grove Pier and The Holiday House Motel.
“On the passing of her husband in 1982, Mrs. Prince assumed full responsibilities for these businesses, become the matriarch of both Loris and Cherry Grove,” her obituary reads.
Margaret oversaw the reconstruction of Cherry Grove Pier after it was destroyed by Hurricane Hugo.
“The CGP stands today as a testament to her strong will and determination. There was never an obstacle too high nor a challenge too difficult to overcome,” the Cherry Grove Pier Facebook page states.
Not only did she run businesses, but she was also on the Board of Commissioners of Loris Healthcare and helped in the expansion of Seacoast Hospital in North Myrtle Beach, her obituary states. She was also active in the Loris and North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Margaret was recognized with the Loris Life Time Achievement Award in 2007 and the state of South Carolina Life Time Achievement Award in 2008 by the state senate.
A visitation for Margaret will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24 at Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 25 at Loris First United Methodist Church.
