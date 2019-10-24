HAPPENING TODAY: Discard unwanted medications at drug take-back event

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A drug take-back event will be held Thursday in Georgetown County.
From 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., the public can stop by Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital to safely and anonymously discard expired, unwanted and unused medications.
"Don't risk the chance of unused prescription medications falling in the wrong hands," said John LaRochelle, vice president of operations for Tidelands Health. "Our medication take-back event creates a convenient and safe environment for you to dispose of those medications."
This is the second drug take-back event Tidelands Health has organized this year. The hospital system says more than 700 prescription bottles were collected and disposed at February’s event.
