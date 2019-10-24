FIRST ALERT: Increasing humidity and rain chances this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild and increasingly humid weather will return through the weekend with rain chances making a come back.
Tonight will see fair skies and temperatures not as cool as last night. By daybreak Friday, readings will drop into the middle and upper 50s inland and lower 60s along the Grand Strand.
Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and milder afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.
The weekend forecast continues to indicate a long stretch of warm and humid weather getting started along with occasional rain chances. After some serious disagreement earlier in the week, both the EURO and GFS have rain chances in the forecast Sunday. Clouds will thicken up through the day on Saturday with skies eventually turning overcast, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80.
The best chance of rain this weekend will arrive on Sunday and with the humidity back in the forecast, there is even a risk of a few thunderstorms, but it will not be a washout with most of the showers expected later in the day. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s on Sunday.
Looking ahead, the wet weather is likely to linger into early next week. Along with the increasing moisture, the daily rain chances will continue through Wednesday next week.
