FIRST ALERT: Comfortable end to the work week, increasing rain chances this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another cool start to your day as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the upper 40s to mid 50s, depending on your location. As we head throughout the day today, we'll see another day filled with sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
Highs today will reach the low-mid 70s today. There are no rain chances in the forecast for today or tomorrow. In fact, the rest of the work week looks seasonable and comfortable with highs remaining in the mid 70s for both Florence and Grand Strand. Look for partly cloudy skies and pleasant weather.
The weekend forecast is starting to come together and the models continue to come into agreement on the best day to see rain chances and the timing of rainfall. Both the EURO and GFS have rain chances in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but the rain chances on Saturday look to be later in the morning model runs. Great news!
Right now, it appears clouds will thicken late Saturday with an isolated shower chance for the evening hours. Most of Saturday looks dry and if this trend continues, we should be able to take rain chances out of Saturday's forecast. For now, we will keep those chances at 20%, for the evening hours only. The best chance of rain this weekend will arrive on Sunday and with the humidity back in the forecast, there is even a risk of a few thunderstorms.
Looking ahead, the wet weather is likely to linger into early next week. Along with the increasing moisture, the daily rain chances will continue through Wednesday next week. Highs should begin to fall behind a cold front just in time for Halloween.
