FIRST ALERT: Chance of brief tropical development in the Gulf

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A tropical depression may briefly form in the Gulf of Mexico tonight or Friday.
Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a low pressure system located over southern Gulf of Mexico.
Recent satellite data indicate that the circulation is elongated and not well defined at this point, but with a little more organization, this system could become a short-lived tropical depression before it merges with a cold front by late Friday. The chance of development is 60%.
Regardless of development, gale-force winds are expected behind the cold front over the western Gulf of Mexico on Friday and Saturday.
Tropical moisture associated with the developing system will drawn into the southern US and increase rainfall associated with a cold front, but most of this moisture will remain west of the Carolinas.
