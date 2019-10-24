Deputies arrest Georgetown HS student accused of bringing loaded gun on campus

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A student went from the classroom to a jail cell after deputies said he brought a loaded gun onto Georgetown High School’s campus.
Georgetown County deputies were called to the school for a report of threats made on a school bus.
While interviewing the student in the principal’s office, investigators did a pat-down on the student and that’s when they said they discovered the loaded gun.
The student was arrested, and charges are pending as the investigation continues. The student’s name has not been released.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said that all students are safe, secure and no additional threats have been identified.
The sheriff’s office said more information will be released once all interviews are done in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.