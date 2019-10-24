Conway man, 18, accused of threatening woman with gun during robbery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An 18-year-old has been charged after a woman says she was threatened with a gun during a robbery in the Conway area, according to an Horry County police report.
Online records show Landen Hardwick Roberts, of Conway, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Wednesday morning and charged with strong-armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Isla Street for an armed robbery call. A 20-year-old woman said as she was standing outside talking to two others, she heard people walking towards them and a gun “racking,” according to the report.
Police said the two males approached the group and told them to empty their pockets. A magazine was dropped from the gun before it was put back in, with one of the suspects saying, “This is a real gun, real bullets. Empty your pockets!” the report states.
The 20-year-old said she did not have pockets, telling the suspects she gets paid over the weekend. According to police, the suspects told her they would be back.
A victim said she saw a white Ford Mustang drive down the road shortly after the two suspects left and went around the corner, the report states.
In addition to Roberts, the report also lists a 15-year-old male suspect whose name was redacted.
As of Thursday morning, Roberts remains behind bars at JRLDC. No bail has been set on his charges.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.