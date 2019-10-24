Conway church working to fill shipping container with supplies for hurricane-battered Bahamas

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of a Conway church are working to fill a shipping container with supplies to help hurricane-stricken residents in the Bahamas.
A container is parked in the parking lot of Ekklesia Christian Church with a large banner that says “Bahamas Disaster Relief.”
Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas in September, resulting in several deaths and the destruction of thousands of homes and businesses.
It was the most powerful storm on record to ever hit the islands.
According to a needs list, items like diapers, bleach, socks and non-perishable foods are needed.
Ekklesia Christian will accept donations until Nov. 4. They can be brought to the church at 2469 East U.S. 501 in Conway.
Drop-off times are 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (843) 443-7774.
