Condo, retail complex coming to Myrtle Beach’s south end

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new condo complex will look to bring more residents and businesses to the south side of Ocean Boulevard.
The estimated $2.5 million project will offer new places to live, vacation and even shop. Nearby residents said they’re excited to see a project like this on the south side of Myrtle Beach.
Bruce James moved to the south side of Ocean Boulevard from Indiana in 2013. He said in just five years, a lot of older motels have shut down and sold off the property, allowing for new hotels and upscale projects, like Ocean Escape, to invest in the south end of Ocean Boulevard.
“I think as we develop and make the vacationers feel more comfortable to be here it’s going to create more repeat business and put the word out that Myrtle Beach is a good place to vacation with family,” said James.
Early this spring, Larry Bragg, the chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, spoke about the city’s efforts of bringing life to South Ocean Boulevard
“It was almost no man’s land for many years. In the last year or so, I think we’ve signed off on four or five major developments,” said Bragg.
For the last 22 years, the Myrtle Beach Art Museum has sat on the furthest end of South Ocean Boulevard and is excited to show more residents and vacationers their end of the beach.
“I think people are surprised that there is an art museum of this quality here in Myrtle Beach let alone on the south end,” said Patricia Goodwin.
James has noticed a decrease in crime on the south end and believes more projects like Ocean Escape will continue to change the landscape of South Ocean Boulevard.
“I think when people see this start to come back to a more community-based area, I think more people would like to vacation in this type of home on Ocean Boulevard,” said James.
We have reached out to the developer of Ocean Escape to find out when the project is expected to be completed but have not heard back at this time.
