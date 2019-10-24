Bladen County K9 locates missing elderly man in overgrown field

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One family in Bladen County was able to welcome their elderly relative back home safely thanks to the hard work of the sheriff’s office K9 Jaxx.
“This situation could have ended much differently if this individual had not been found when he was," said Sheriff Jim McVicker.
Chief Deputy Mac Warner with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies and crews with the Clarkton Fire Department were called to Elkton Road in Clarkton on Oct. 10, about a missing person who wandered away from home.
Family on scene said the elderly man was last seen an hour before leaving the house on foot. The family was especially concerned about the man’s safety because he lives with a cognitive disability.
K9 Jaxx and handler Sgt. Daniel Clark arrived in the area and located the missing man in an overgrown field several hundred yards away from the victim’s home. The man was not hurt and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
“Our K9s are a valuable resource that help us in all kinds of situations, from missing persons, man hunts for suspects, drug searches and officer safety," Sheriff McVIcker said. "We are glad to have them as part of our team, as well as the Clarkton Fire Department that did an outstanding job keeping the area secured for our K9 to work.”
