Big changes could be coming to RV park in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A plan around 100 pages long describes a proposal to build everything from a high rise to a dog park along the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach.
The North Myrtle Beach RV Resort and Dry Dock sits in an area secluded from the rest of the Grand Strand. It’s filled with kids playing games, people riding bikes and of course, RVS, but that could a new proposal could bring changes to the area.
In 2006, a planned development district, or PDD, was approved by the city of North Myrtle Beach, allowing the owners of the 85 acres to build a high rise, a restaurant, several four-story multi-family dwellings, RV and pop-up camper sites, a water slide, a clubhouse and a dog park.
But so far, only a dry boat storage building, 107 RV camper spots and several boat docks have been built.
Now, one of the two owners of the PDD is asking for a change to the original plan that was approved.
Myrtle Beach Power Sports Inc. is asking the city to annex almost 12cacres of land on the northeast side of the PDD along Old Crane Road and approve an amendment increasing the number of RV camper spots from the 107 existing spots to 214 in the new acreage.
The plan shows this would reduce the campsite width from 45 feet to 40 feet.
If the owners decide not to build the RV spots, they would be able to build 200 condo units if the city approves.
But what about that original plan for a restaurant, dog park, clubhouse, and a high rise?
Well, it appears a sold sticker has been put on a portion of the property owned by Canal Land and Timber LLC. Meaning the future of this proposed sky rise development could soon be in someone else’s hands.
WMBF News reached out to both owners of the property, neither were available this afternoon for comment, but our news partners at My Horry News were able to speak with the Planning and Zoning Director James Wood who said the lack of development on the PDD may be due to unfortunate timing.
“A lot of people had grandiose plans for properties during that time period. When the real estate crash happened, it brought dozens and dozens of projects to a total standstill. Maybe they were caught up in that,” said Wood.
So a plan that was approved more than a decade ago to change the scenery of the Intracoastal Waterway remains on paper instead of land.
Now the requested change to the PDD for the additional RV spots has been sent to city council with a recommendation for approval.
That could possibly mean the items would be on the city council’s November 4 agenda for a public hearing and first reading but a draft agenda has not yet been created.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.