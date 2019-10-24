Aynor QB named Week 8 Primetime Performer after historic win over No. 1 ranked Dillon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The recognition continues to roll in for Aynor’s senior quarterback Andrew Brown, who carried a heavy workload for the Blue Jackets en route to a historic win over the previously unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Dillon Wildcats.
Brown carried the ball 39 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns to keep Aynor’s unbeaten season alive. The senior QB garnered 482 votes to win the week’s best player award.
Green Sea Floyd’s tailback Jaquan Dixon is the Week 8 runner-up after his own three-touchdown game versus region foe Lake View. Hartsville’s Darian McMillian is the bronze medalist for Week 8.
Aynor looks to stay hot Friday night as they travel to face the Loris Lions.
Primetime Performers are announced every Sunday on WMBF News at 6 p.m. with a subsequent announcement on Twitter (@wmbfnews). Voting is open through Thursday at 5 p.m., with the winner announced every Friday at 4:30 p.m.
