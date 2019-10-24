Arrest warrant: SC father dropped baby on concrete floor, breaking skull, other bones

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina father has been arrested for child abuse, as an arrest warrant states that he dropped his 2-month-old son on a concrete floor, breaking his skull and other bones.
According to an arrest warrant from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old LaBrian McCrorey was arrested and charged with abuse causing great bodily injury to a child.
An incident report says that on Oct. 17, medical staff at Richland Hospital said a 2-month-old boy had a skull fracture, a leg fracture, multiple rib fractures and scratches on his chest and neck that appeared to be inflicted on him. McCrorey and the child’s mother were reportedly confronted about the injuries, but the incident report says they initially stated they didn’t know how the injuries happened.
The arrest warrant says that McCrorey dropped his 2-month-old child two times, once on a concrete floor in the kitchen and once on his bedroom floor. The child suffered a skull fracture, a leg fracture and multiple rib fractures in the incidents, according to the arrest warrant.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information was released.
