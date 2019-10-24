Arrest made after dozens of cars damaged at a Market Common parking garage

An arrest has been made after dozens of cars were vandalized at a parking garage at The Market Common. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | October 24, 2019 at 2:16 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 2:30 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody in connection with the vandalizing of dozens of cars in the parking garage of The Market Common earlier this month.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune confirmed the arrest on her Facebook page Thursday afternoon. known.

Myrtle Beach police said 25-year-old Colin Stuart Turnnidge is charged with felony damage to property after being taken into custody Thursday. He is awaiting a bond hearing as of 2:30 p.m.

According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 to 1170 Farrow Parkway for property damage to vehicles.

Officers who went to that address – a parking garage – found that approximately 32 vehicles had been damaged or vandalized, the report stated. Most of them had damage to their side mirrors, according to police.

