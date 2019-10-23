Woman sues after alleged dog bite at oyster roast; defendants deny allegations

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A lawsuit against a popular Murrells Inlet restaurant and two non-profits is moving forward after a woman claims she was bitten by a dog during an oyster roast event.
Taylor James filed a lawsuit in August against the Surfrider Foundation, Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue and Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet.
In the lawsuit, James said she was at the Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary contest in February 2019, which was hosted by Surfrider and located at the Wicked Tuna restaurant along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk. The Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue was a vendor at the event, according to the lawsuit.
James said while she was at the event with her two children, she began petting a golden retriever that was a part of the Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue. She said when she went to kiss the dog, the dog pounced on her and bit her face, head, forehead and eye area and caused significant injuries.
The lawsuit claims that all the defendants involved had a duty to properly supervise the dog and keep it under control, warn others about the dog’s dangerous disposition and make sure the dog was not near other people when they were aware of previous attacks. James said the defendants disregarded those duties and were negligent.
James is asking for a jury trial and damages from medical costs and pain and suffering from the alleged attack.
As of Oct. 18, 2019, all defendants in the case have answered the lawsuit and denied the claims that they were negligent in the case.
The Surfrider Foundation went on to say in court filings that based on information gathered, the dog was provoked or harassed by the plaintiff or by one of her children. The group defends that the plaintiff also assumed the risk by interacting with an unknown dog.
All three defendants are asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.
