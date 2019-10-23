Trooper seriously hurt after getting hit by car during Vance traffic stop

KITTRELL, N.C. (WRAL) - A State Highway Patrol trooper was hit by a car Tuesday night during a traffic stop in Vance County, authorities said.
The trooper, whose name hasn't been released, was airlifted to Duke University Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 1 near the Carolina Sunrock Quarry, just north of the Vance-Franklin county line, authorities said.
Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox said the trooper was hit from behind as he approached the stopped vehicle, and the driver who had been pulled over called 911.
Another trooper who was on duty nearby rushed to the scene and provided medical aid to his injured colleague, Knox said.
A suspect was arrested about a mile away, Knox said.
Copyright 2019 WRAL. All rights reserved.