Report: Armed, masked man carjacks woman in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are investigating after a woman was reportedly carjacked over the weekend.
At around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, police responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue for a carjacking call, according to an incident report.
The victim said she dropped off her friend on Hill Street, and while her vehicle was stopped, a man armed with a gun came up to the driver’s side window and told her to give him everything, the report states.
According to police, the suspect, who was also wearing a black mask, then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.
The vehicle is described as a silver 2013 Ford Fusion with South Carolina tags, the report states.
No suspect description was included in the report.
If you have any information, call Conway police.
