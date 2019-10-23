Pee Dee pediatric office offers drive-thru flu shot clinic

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee physician is making it easier than ever to get a flu shot.
Dr. Elizabeth Morphis started a drive-thru flu shot clinic two years ago at Morphis Pediatric Group in Hartsville. She said the inspiration behind the idea was she didn’t want healthy children to have to be in a waiting room with sick kids.
Instead, Morphis said she wants them to stay in their comfort zone. Parents are also fans because they don’t have to get out of the car.
The service is available for children at Morphis’ clinic. She noted the rate of immunization has gone up 30 percent.
Those who want to schedule a visit to the drive-thru flu shot clinic can call (843) 332-5121.
