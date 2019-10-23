Music helps Surfside Beach community raise money for metastatic breast cancer research

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach community came together Tuesday night to help raise money for breast cancer research.
For its one-year anniversary, Benjamin’s Open Mic held a benefit concert to celebrate.
Admission to the concert was donation based and there was a silent auction with proceeds going toward Metup, a non-profit organization dedicated to its research for metastatic breast cancer.
“They’re unique because 100% of the proceeds goes to research for a cure, and specifically for metastatic breast cancer. Metastatic, meaning the cancer’s spread to other parts of the body. One-hundred percent of people who are diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer will die because of metastatic breast cancer,” said Emily DiGregorio, host of Benjamin’s Open Mic.
DiGregorio said she hopes that since the event is bigger this year, they will raise more funds for Metup.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.