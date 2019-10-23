2 more mumps cases confirmed at CofC, total now at 11

If you have had close contact with someone symptomatic with the mumps, monitor yourself for any possible symptoms. If you have never received the MMR vaccine, the recommendation is to receive the full two-dose MMR series. For those who have not received the MMR vaccine, please visit a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or primary care physician. Students, once the vaccination is given, please bring a copy of the record to Student Health Services. The vaccine will not prevent infection if you have already been exposed, but will protect you from future exposure.