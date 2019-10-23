Man accused of assaulting, shooting woman outside Florence County nightclub

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody in connection to an assault and shooting outside a nightclub, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Jimmy Junior Wilson, 37, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
The incident happened at a nightclub, located at 1225 W. Dixie Street, at about 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, the release states.
Deputies say Wilson assaulted a woman before shooting her.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Wilson is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
